ZIPS Car Wash opens new prototype in Missouri

WEBB CITY, Mo. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the grand opening of its new prototype carwash in Webb City, Missouri.

Located at 1309 S. Madison St., this new wash design improves brand visibility and combines state-of-the-art technology in the tunnel system with an enhanced driver flow and expanded self-serve detailing center to deliver an improved customer experience. Features of the site include: State-of-the-art tunnel technology and chemical distribution for a cleaner, dryer and shinier car every time cars go through the 100-foot tunnel

Entry correlator at the front of the wash for safer loading

State of the art water reclaim system to reduce waste

More lights and colors in the tunnel to truly provide a unique “suds show” experience

Enhanced driver flow with express only member lanes for quick and easy tunnel entry

Expanded free vacuum area with weatherproof covering, air compressors, towels and bottles for an improved self-detailing center. ZIPS hosted a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 21, where the company presented a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties.

The event also spotlighted local vendors for their efforts in the development process and begun four days of $1 carwashes. ZIPS also offered the Webb City community an unlimited carwash promotion, where guests can pay $10 per month for their first three months as members. “We are thrilled to kick off the celebrations at our newest location in Webb City as it begins a new era in carwashing for us,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer. “This development shows off the next generation of our brand and we are so excited to open it in Webb City with the help of so many vendors and partners to make this vision a reality.”

The new ZIPS prototype was developed over the last year and includes all the latest carwash technologies and amenities that the brand will model in future developments. The growing chain has more prototype stores to develop over the next 12 to 18 months. “Our de novo growth strategy allows us to install the technology that we have found to produce the best carwash experience, which we feel develops a unique culture in express carwashing only found at ZIPS,” said Corey. “We’ve worked diligently to develop our new store prototype that we’ll expand upon across the country, and we’re even working to include some of the features of this carwash into our existing sites to offer a better overall customer experience.”

