 ZIPS Car Wash opens new prototype in Missouri
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

ZIPS Car Wash opens new prototype in Missouri

on

Spotless Brands expands in Oklahoma

on

Moo Moo Express celebrates grand opening

on

Free washes to ease inflation pressure
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 74: Splash Carwash Adds 26 New Locations Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 74: Splash Carwash Adds 26 New Locations

Carwash Connection: Alkaline, Acidic and Solvent Cleaners Video
play

Carwash Connection: Alkaline, Acidic and Solvent Cleaners

Current Digital Issue

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 122: Marketing Opportunities with Towels

The founder of Towels by Dr. Joe explains why towel marketing can be lucrative for carwash businesses.

Wash Talk ep. 121: Leadership Series — #1 Hiring Trait

Five industry experts tell us what they are looking for in potential team members.

Wash Talk ep. 120: Introducing Pink Bird Car Wash

Leadership from a new brand discusses his experience developing a carwash from the ground up.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash opens new prototype in Missouri

 

on

WEBB CITY, Mo. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the grand opening of its new prototype carwash in Webb City, Missouri.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Located at 1309 S. Madison St., this new wash design improves brand visibility and combines state-of-the-art technology in the tunnel system with an enhanced driver flow and expanded self-serve detailing center to deliver an improved customer experience.

Features of the site include:

  • State-of-the-art tunnel technology and chemical distribution for a cleaner, dryer and shinier car every time cars go through the 100-foot tunnel
  • Entry correlator at the front of the wash for safer loading
  • State of the art water reclaim system to reduce waste
  • More lights and colors in the tunnel to truly provide a unique “suds show” experience
  • Enhanced driver flow with express only member lanes for quick and easy tunnel entry
  • Expanded free vacuum area with weatherproof covering, air compressors, towels and bottles for an improved self-detailing center.

ZIPS hosted a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 21, where the company presented a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties.

Advertisement

The event also spotlighted local vendors for their efforts in the development process and begun four days of $1 carwashes.

ZIPS also offered the Webb City community an unlimited carwash promotion, where guests can pay $10 per month for their first three months as members.

“We are thrilled to kick off the celebrations at our newest location in Webb City as it begins a new era in carwashing for us,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer. “This development shows off the next generation of our brand and we are so excited to open it in Webb City with the help of so many vendors and partners to make this vision a reality.”

Advertisement

The new ZIPS prototype was developed over the last year and includes all the latest carwash technologies and amenities that the brand will model in future developments.

The growing chain has more prototype stores to develop over the next 12 to 18 months. 

“Our de novo growth strategy allows us to install the technology that we have found to produce the best carwash experience, which we feel develops a unique culture in express carwashing only found at ZIPS,” said Corey. “We’ve worked diligently to develop our new store prototype that we’ll expand upon across the country, and we’re even working to include some of the features of this carwash into our existing sites to offer a better overall customer experience.”

Advertisement

ZIPS Webb City customers can enjoy the convenience of ZIPS Car Wash in Joplin, Missouri, plus ZIPS’ 245-plus locations across the country, online management of unlimited club memberships, as well as ceramics products, free towels, free surface cleaner, free turbo vacuum systems, free mat cleaners and compressed air to remove all the dirt and grime from interiors.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Gleam II express carwash and detail center breaks ground on site

Carwash News: Magnolia Wash Holdings’ significant growth in first half of 2022

Carwash News: Crew Carwash to host 13th annual “Crew for Kids” fundraiser

Carwash News: Take 5 express carwashes to open in New Orleans

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing