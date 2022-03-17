ZIPS Car Wash offering green washes for St. Patrick’s Day

CINCINNATI — ZIPS Car Wash is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with green carwashes and discounts, according to WLWT5 Cincinnati and zipscarwash.com .

The wash will include green-colored soaps and green light shows.

“We know there are lots of fun deals happening out there on St. Patrick’s Day and we hope customers will take a few minutes of their day to enjoy our light show and the discount offered to make their carwash experience even more fun,” said Mark Youngworth, the chief marketing officer of ZIPS Car Wash. “We pride ourselves on being a family-friendly and fun place to take care of your vehicle and this is one of the ways we get to show it.”

ZIPS is offering guests the “Get It All” wash for $15 for the holiday.

