ZIPS features Razorback Britton Wilson in Car Wash Convos - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Fayetteville, Ark. — Wilson’s episode gives fans a glimpse into her off-the-track persona, as she is interviewed during a ride through a ZIPS Car Wash.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Fayetteville, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash has released its video interview-based approach to name, image and likeness (NIL), Car Wash Convos, featuring Britton Wilson, University of Arkansas Razorbacks’ Track and Field sprinter-hurdler.

Wilson’s episode gives fans a glimpse into her off-the-track persona, as she is interviewed during a ride through a ZIPS Car Wash about the athlete who inspires her the most, her favorite song to play to get ready for a meet and more with Host Taliyah Brooks, former University of Arkansas track and field student-athlete.

“Excited to partner with ZIPS Car Wash in a new episode of Car Wash Convos. It’s an honor to be included in this series alongside other athletes of this caliber,” said Wilson.

She is a junior for the Razorbacks’ track & field team and a relay gold medalist in the World Championships for Team USA in 2022.

Wilson has been a part of 14 Arkansas school records, with collegiate records set in the 400m, 600m and 4 x 400m relay indoors along with an American record in the 400m.

In 2022, she was named SEC Outdoor Runner of the Year and a Bowerman semifinalist. Wilson currently has earned six first-team NCAA All-America honors.

“From the inception of Car Wash Convos we’ve been excited to feature student-athletes like Britton, who represent women in Olympic sports for their university. Her episode highlights her drive for success in her area of expertise,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We were extremely specific in our search for athletes to represent our brand, and we couldn’t be more proud to have someone as driven and enthusiastic as Britton is to represent ZIPS,” he added.

Fans win with the release of Britton’s episode with a $5 Wash & Dry carwash from ZIPS with wash code 4939 valid at all 16 ZIPS Car Wash locations in Arkansas from April 20 through May 3.

The four Arkansas Razorback student-athletes in the 2022-2023 academic year, representing football, basketball, track and field, and softball were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and LEARFIELD.

The school’s athletics multimedia rightsholder, which has a national relationship with ZIPS.

Car Wash Convos was created in partnership with and produced by Learfield Studios.

