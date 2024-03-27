ZIPS Car Wash launches Fundraising with Welcomemat Technology

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced its collaboration with Welcomemat, a data-driven marketing firm, to launch ZIPS Fundraising to champion schools, non-profits, youth sports and 501© (3) organizations.

Through Welcomemat, organizations set their time frame and goal amount and ZIPS will give 50% of each wash sold through their unique fundraiser event link as a weekly direct deposit to support their financial goals, the company announced in a press release.

“ZIPS digital fundraising platform opens up a new pathway for schools, churches, sports teams and other organizations to raise money for important causes by selling carwashes,” said Brian Mattingly, president, Welcomemat. “The simplicity of sharing a link to purchase a carwash electronically and tracking the sales to the fundraising goal is completely automated. This modern automation eliminates barriers around fundraising and makes it easy for any organization to use ZIPS and Rocket as their fundraising partner.”

The Welcomemat Fundraiser Platform was built specifically for the carwash and automotive industry to cut through the red tape that once existed for fundraising in these industries.

Gone are the days of hand washing cars to raise support when the simplicity of sharing a link to purchase a carwash electronically now exists and is supported by more than 280 ZIPS Car Wash locations across the country, including their sister brand, Rocket Express Car Wash, which offers five mega wash locations in Idaho and Utah.

“We’re thrilled to bring fully automated fundraising to our loyal customers as a hyper-local initiative to connect with schools, teams and organizations in our back yards across the country,” said Gene Dinkens, ZIPS Car Wash CEO. “It’s our hope to expand the program to our 12-store Jet Brite brand later this year, which serves customers across Chicagoland,” he added.

ZIPS can now scale fundraising efforts by offering organizations all over the country the opportunity to sell carwashes to raise funds for causes that cross state lines.

While the program has kicked off as a hyper-local approach, with hundreds of locations, ZIPS fundraising gives fundraising supporters plenty of locations to redeem their carwash, allowing national organizations to raise funds through the platform as well.

“We’re supplying organizations with everything they need to launch a successful digital, zero-cost fundraiser, including advertising materials to drive purchases, simple notifications to purchasers through email and text and the ability to track their goals in real time,” said Sara White, director of field marketing, ZIPS Car Wash. “Welcomemat has made this process very simple for us and for the local community and we can’t wait to see how our platform enhances local organizations and the connections we are able to nurture in every community we serve.”

To learn more, visit www.zipscarwash.com.