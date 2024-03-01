 ZIPS highlights Memphis Tigers’ Madison Griggs in Car Wash Convos

By Rich DiPaolo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash unveiled its latest episode of Car Wash Convos featuring Madison Griggs, University of Memphis women’s basketball guard, the company announced in a press release.

Griggs is interviewed alongside host Sydney Neely, Memphis Tigers in-arena host.

As Griggs rides shotgun, she spills the beans on her sweet treat obsessions, who she wants to face on the court and what’s next for her career, all while experiencing a carwash at ZIPS.

“Car Wash Convos is a really cool, alternative approach to NIL and I’m proud to be a part of it representing my school and my hometown, especially alongside other accomplished student-athletes,” said Griggs.

A Memphis native, Griggs is in her fifth year at the university and is currently first in the Tiger program and second in Memphis basketball in career three-point field goals made, with a total of more than 345.

She became the 28th Tiger to surpass the 1,000-career point mark on Dec. 21, 2023.

She was recognized as part of the 2022-23 AAC All-Academic Team last year.

“It doesn’t take much to see that Madison is a record-breaking, determined young woman, and we’re proud to partner with her,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Her energy, drive and determination represent our brand well and reflect the efforts we strive to put forth every day,” she added.

The ZIPS Season 2 Roster was secured through a collaboration between was secured through a collaboration between Learfield and Opendorse.

Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Season 2 has boasted 14 episodes to date, all airing on ZIPS’ YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Tiger fans get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app — they can visit the App Store or Google Play from a mobile device and search “ZIPS Car Wash” to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals.

By Jennifer Clements
