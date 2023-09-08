 ZIPS’s NIL program now includes the Memphis Tigers

ZIPS’s NIL program now includes the Memphis Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ZIPS’s Car Wash Convos Season 2 will feature four student-athletes from the University of Memphis in upcoming episodes.

By PCD Staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the expansion of its multi-year investment in collegiate athletics to include The University of Memphis in the 2023-2024 academic year through its continued sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD.

ZIPS, along with LEARFIELD Studios, will kick off Season 2 of its approach to NIL, the use of name, image, and likeness, in “Car Wash Convos” by featuring four student-athletes from the University of Memphis in upcoming episodes.

Three confirmed student-athletes to be featured this season include Joel Williams, defensive back for the Tigers Football team; Jayden Hardaway, representing Men’s Basketball; and Madison Griggs, starting guard for the Women’s Basketball team.  

“We’re expanding our partnership as we continue to engage in the LEARFIELD Allied program to connect school IP with student-athletes through NIL in Car Wash Convos Season 2,” said Mark Youngworth, COO, ZIPS Car Wash. “With the addition of 10 NIL agreements this year, Season 2 will include 22 episodes airing on social platforms like YouTube and Instagram featuring interviews with male and female student-athletes representing football, basketball, baseball and Olympic sports like swimming and gymnastics from the universities of Arkansas, North Carolina, Memphis, Tennessee, and Texas,” he added.

ZIPS Car Wash, 3294 Poplar Ave., will host a pep rally on Oct. 11 to celebrate the partnership and will give away two tickets to the game against Tulane on Oct. 13, free co-branded air fresheners and a Tigers prize pack at the event where the team mascot, Pouncer, and the University of Memphis Cheer Team will be ready to take photos and greet customers.

Fans can enter now for a chance to win tickets across all major sporting events at the University of Memphis in the 2023-2024 academic year.

“We’re excited to support the Tigers and their fanbase as we bring the University of Memphis into our commitment to collegiate sports,” said Youngworth. “After just a year of investment in other schools, we’ve seen how connecting with fans and our local communities brings us together with our customers. It’s our hope to have that same bond formed with customers in Memphis and surrounding areas as we extend benefits of the partnership to them through ticket giveaways, mascot appearances on site and our new Tigers $10 Tuesdays,” he added.

Its overall sponsorship agreement provides ZIPS with significant brand visibility among the university’s fanbase through assets that integrate use of university marks, including radio spots and social campaigns targeted through LEARFIELD’s Fan365 digital platform.

Customers win with the partnership every week with ZIPS new TIGERS $10 Tuesday carwash as the brand celebrates its school partnership by offering its Pro Car Wash at a discount each week at participating locations.

ZIPS Car Wash serves customers at nine Memphis area locations.

To learn more, visit www.zipscarwash.com.

