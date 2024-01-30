New Car Wash Convos features UT’s Brock Cunningham

AUSTIN, Texas — ZIPS’s Car Wash Convos is back in Austin with another ride-along interview featuring Brock Cunningham, University of Texas Longhorns Men’s Basketball forward.

The popular series allows college sports fans to catch a glimpse into Cunningham’s off-the-court life through ZIPS’ video interview-based approach to name, image and likeness (NIL).

Cunningham’s episode was filmed with his host, Texas alum, Ray Villareal, during a carwash at ZIPS in Austin and was recently released on YouTube and Instagram.

“I love sharing more of my personality with Longhorn Nation, and I’m proud to represent my team and my school in this unique approach to NIL,” said Cunningham. “Filming my episode was really fun and I can’t wait to see other student-athletes from my school represented in the series,” he added.

The ZIPS Season 2 Roster was secured through a collaboration between Learfield’s National Partnership Team and Opendorse.

The athletes selected include 22 male and female student-athletes from the University of Arkansas, University of Georgia, University of Memphis, University of North Carolina, University of Tennessee and The University of Texas.

Each episode gives fans a glimpse into their likes and dislikes, their opinions on local fare, life on the practice field and more.

“Brock has earned the nickname ‘Glue Guy’ because of how he holds his team together and his reputation aligns so well with our brand and what we desire to do in every town we serve, which is ignite a winning spirit in our team members and be part of the glue that holds a community together,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Brock has set such a great example for young athletes, his teammates and his peers and we’re proud to partner with him,” she added.

Cunningham earned a BS in Advertising in the spring of 2022 and is currently enrolled in the Advertising Graduate Program at The University of Texas.

He is currently in his sixth season on the Texas Longhorns Men’s Basketball team and has played in 113 career games.

He has reached double figures in scoring six times and double digits in rebounds five times in his career.

Cunningham is a four-time Academic All-Big 12 student-athlete who calls Austin his home.

ZIPS celebrates its sponsorship with Texas Athletics every week with Longhorns $10 Tuesdays, where participants can get a Pro Wash for just $10 every Tuesday, across the state of Texas at over 30 ZIPS locations.