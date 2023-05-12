ZIPS releases final episode of Season 1 Car Wash Convos - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release it has posted its final episode and video interview-based approach to name, image and likeness (NIL), Car Wash Convos™, featuring Hannah Gammill, University of Arkansas Razorbacks’ third baseman and softball star.

Gammill’s episode gives fans a glimpse into her off the field persona, as she is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in Fayetteville discussing her pregame playlists, favorite competitor, aspirations for the season and more with host Taliyah Brooks, former University of Arkansas track and field student-athlete.

“I’m honored to partner with ZIPS Car Wash in a new episode of Car Wash Convos. It was such a blast to be included in this series alongside other accomplished athletes,” said Gammill.

Gammill is a junior for the Razorbacks’ softball team and the youngest Razorback to earn NFCA All-American accolades.

Last year, she was honored with SEC Player of the Week, started all 59 games at third base and was ranked seventh in the SEC.

Not only is she impressive in the field, but she’s a super star at bat, placing third on the team in home runs with 18, which is tied for fourth-most in a single-season program history.

She hit the first homer of the season in 2022, a grand slam, in Arkansas’s 10-0 win over Long Beach State.

Following a three-game series victory over Tennessee, the Razorbacks wrapped up their final regular season play against Missouri.

Arkansas is 38-16 overall and 14-10 in SEC play and has earned the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament.

“We’re excited to unveil Hannah’s Car Wash Convos episode following such a successful regular season by her and her team and on the day of her first game in the SEC Tournament,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Hannah embodies many character traits that we value such as dedication, leadership and overcoming adversity, making her a great representative of our brand,” he added.

Fans win with the release of Gammill’s episode with a $5 Wash & Dry carwash from ZIPS with wash code 2009 valid at all 16 ZIPS Car Wash locations in Arkansas through May 23.