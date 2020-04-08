A Plus Design Group show special

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Plus Design Group will provide an animated video of your new facility during the conceptual design phase of the project, according to a press release.

This was once a very expensive additional item, largely not even available from other firms, the release continued.

This video is absolutely an industry first — an immersive experience that allows others to virtually visit your finished project before any construction has begun, the release added.

Build excitement within your team, show to investors and review boards, and just be blown away by how cool it is to see your idea in an animated video, the release noted.

From now through the end of July, this video is available as an add-on to the site plans and elevation drawings that come with any conceptual design from A Plus Design Group, the release concluded.

Visit www.apdg.us for more details.