 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to acquire membership interests of True Blue Car Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to acquire membership interests of True Blue Car Wash

on

Matthews closes off-market sale of Florida carwash

on

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces year-end grand openings

on

Bubble Bath Car Wash, Meals on Wheels partner for the holidays
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 82: Shifting industry dynamics and the Top 50 List Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 82: Shifting industry dynamics and the Top 50 List

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

Current Digital Issue

December 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 143: Exec. Series — Shore Corp.

Do you need to know chemistry to run a wash?

Wash Talk: Happy Holidays from PC&D

Our host makes a special announcement.

Wash Talk Ep. 142: Financing options for carwash owners

Ways carwash owners can manage and grow their businesses.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to acquire membership interests of True Blue Car Wash

 

on

LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. recently announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire all of the membership interests of True Blue Car Wash LLC, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

True Blue operates express tunnel carwash sites under the Clean Freakbrand in the Southwest U.S. as well as the Rainstormbrand in the Midwest.

Founded in 2016, True Blue currently has 65 carwashes conveniently located in high traffic areas in Arizona, Texas, Illinois and Indiana with a strong pipeline of future new to industry sites planned and under development.

With approximately 170,000 fast pass subscription members, representing more than half of total revenue, True Blue has experienced strong growth in recent years and is well positioned to continue to grow in a highly fragmented and growing industry — more than 60% of which is comprised of stand-alone operators owning one to two carwash locations.

Advertisement

True Blue has washed more than 10 million cars over the last year, stated the press release.

Couche-Tard believes these sites are also a natural extension of its current carwash network of more than 2,500 locations and will further enhance the customer experience.

With more than 85% of True Blue’s locations within three miles of a Circle K location, the transaction provides a strong geographic overlap to support traffic-driving offers between True Blue sites and Circle K convenience stores.

“We are committed to leading and innovating in fast growing segments that meet our customers’ needs. With True Blue, we have a great opportunity to extend our brands into a very attractive industry subcategory in a way that complements our convenience and mobility offerings and enhances value for our customers,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard. “Adding True Blue’s high quality carwash sites to our family presents compelling opportunities to cross-promote and build loyalty and engagement for both customers and our team members. We are looking forward to having its talented team join us in our efforts to shape the future of convenience.”

Advertisement

Claude Tessier, chief financial officer, added, “We are impressed by the strong growth achieved by True Blue in recent years, as evidenced by an approximate 45% growth in total cars washed between fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2021, and believe this acquisition will enable future growth for Couche-Tard in this segment as well as contribute to create value for our shareholders”.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2023, subject to standard regulatory approvals and closing conditions and will be financed using Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s available cash and/or existing credit facilities.

Upon the closing of the transaction, True Blue’s management, office and operations teams are expected to join Couche-Tard, and current CEO Stuart Crum will lead its operations. “I am both delighted and excited to be joining the Couche-Tard/Circle K team. I am confident that together we will build a world-class express carwash business just as Couche-Tard has done over the last 40 years in the convenience store business. We will take our industry-leading playbook with Couche-Tard’s operating and growth model to become the leading operator in the carwash industry,” said Crum.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mint Eco Car Wash acquires 10th site

Carwash News: On The Spot full-serve carwash grand opening

Carwash News: Sonny’s Enterprises acquires CWT Services

Carwash News: Three new Take 5 Car Wash sites open in Southern U.S.

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing