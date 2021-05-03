True Blue Car Wash acquires three in Illinois

TEMPE, Ariz. — True Blue Car Wash announced the successful acquisition of three Hypershine locations in Southern Illinois, bringing it to a total of 50 carwash units, 24 of which are in Illinois/Indiana under the Rainstorm banner, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

True Blue is proud to serve the people of Illinois as the largest carwash operator in the state, spanning across eight markets, the release noted.

The addition of Hypershine helps fortify the Rainstorm platform in Springfield with one additional location and provides new entry into the Southern Illinois/St. Louis market.

True Blue is committed to growing in the Midwest region to provide its existing customers and members with convenient options to keeping their vehicles clean.

“Our company vision is to be the premier carwash operator and employer by serving others. We are excited to carry forward that vision to the communities of Belleville, O’Fallon and Springfield,” said Colton Rodgers, director of development and acquisitions.

If you have any interest in selling your carwash locations, please contact Rodgers directly at (480) 937-1938 or [email protected].