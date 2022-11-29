True Blue Car Wash continues to grow in Southern Arizona - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Click Here to Read More

Situated at 1615 Main St., the newly constructed carwash in San Luis is offering fast, friendly and convenient options to keep cars and trucks looking their best.

In celebration of the opening, Clean Freak San Luis offered 10 days of free carwashes for all visitors following the ribbon cutting and dedication of the new express wash in collaboration with the City of San Luis.

“We’re excited to expand our high-tech carwash experience to San Luis, Arizona, and help change the way people wash their cars. We pride ourselves on not only being a fast option, but a friendly one. Plus, our Fast Pass membership allows members to save time and money. We are thrilled to continue our community partnership with the City of San Luis in addition to caring for their vehicles, by supporting their local soccer team and families in need partnerships” said Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash.