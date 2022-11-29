 True Blue Car Wash continues to grow in Southern Arizona - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

True Blue Car Wash continues to grow in Southern Arizona

on

ZIPS Car Wash named ‘Official Car Wash’ of Shocker Athletics

on

Dick Vitale to keynote 2023 SCWA convention

on

WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Classic Auto Spa
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6

Current Digital Issue

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 138: Executive Series — Trusscore

Trusscore offers wall and ceiling board that lets customers keep wash facilities free of mold and mildew.

Wash Talk ep. 137: Leadership — Resources for Leaders

Five market leaders give us invaluable leadership advice.

Wash Talk ep. 136: Exec. Series — Express Wash Concepts

The CEO of Express Wash Concepts talks about development strategy, charity and more.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

True Blue Car Wash continues to grow in Southern Arizona

 

on

SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Clean Freak Car Wash has opened a second location in Yuma County, Arizona, stated a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Situated at 1615 Main St., the newly constructed carwash in San Luis is offering fast, friendly and convenient options to keep cars and trucks looking their best.

In celebration of the opening, Clean Freak San Luis offered 10 days of free carwashes for all visitors following the ribbon cutting and dedication of the new express wash in collaboration with the City of San Luis.

“We’re excited to expand our high-tech carwash experience to San Luis, Arizona, and help change the way people wash their cars. We pride ourselves on not only being a fast option, but a friendly one. Plus, our Fast Pass membership allows members to save time and money. We are thrilled to continue our community partnership with the City of San Luis in addition to caring for their vehicles, by supporting their local soccer team and families in need partnerships” said Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash.

Advertisement

“Clean Freak’s 70th location boasts the best-in-class equipment package and chemistry from Sonny’s & AutoVac. We are thankful for our trusted partners and the state-of-the-art tunnel experience they have provided for our customers. This 120-foot tunnel has already captured a dedicated following in San Luis with over 3800 Fast Passes sold in just the first month.  We are thrilled with the community reaction and proud of our team and service they are providing,” said Kathy Halter, vice president of development at True Blue Car Wash.

As the Clean Freak brand continues to grow throughout Arizona, the brand will continue to focus on Southwest expansion and plans to open an additional 10 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area along with other markets in 2023.

Advertisement

True Blue primarily operates express washes, in the Southwest, Midwest and Northeast.

Clean Freak in San Luis is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Club Car Wash debuts in Wisconsin

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash opens new location in Texas

Carwash News: Spotless Brands appoints George Alexandris for senior leadership position

Carwash News: Take 5 Car Wash opens 8 renovated sites

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing