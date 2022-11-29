True Blue Car Wash continues to grow in Southern Arizona - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Clean Freak Car Wash has opened a second location in Yuma County, Arizona, stated a press release.
Situated at 1615 Main St., the newly constructed carwash in San Luis is offering fast, friendly and convenient options to keep cars and trucks looking their best.
In celebration of the opening, Clean Freak San Luis offered 10 days of free carwashes for all visitors following the ribbon cutting and dedication of the new express wash in collaboration with the City of San Luis.
“We’re excited to expand our high-tech carwash experience to San Luis, Arizona, and help change the way people wash their cars. We pride ourselves on not only being a fast option, but a friendly one. Plus, our Fast Pass membership allows members to save time and money. We are thrilled to continue our community partnership with the City of San Luis in addition to caring for their vehicles, by supporting their local soccer team and families in need partnerships” said Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash.
“Clean Freak’s 70th location boasts the best-in-class equipment package and chemistry from Sonny’s & AutoVac. We are thankful for our trusted partners and the state-of-the-art tunnel experience they have provided for our customers. This 120-foot tunnel has already captured a dedicated following in San Luis with over 3800 Fast Passes sold in just the first month. We are thrilled with the community reaction and proud of our team and service they are providing,” said Kathy Halter, vice president of development at True Blue Car Wash.
As the Clean Freak brand continues to grow throughout Arizona, the brand will continue to focus on Southwest expansion and plans to open an additional 10 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area along with other markets in 2023.
True Blue primarily operates express washes, in the Southwest, Midwest and Northeast.
Clean Freak in San Luis is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.