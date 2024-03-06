AMP launches mobile app, customer experience platform for ZIPS

ATLANTA — AMP Memberships announced in a press release the official launch of its advanced carwash loyalty and membership platform at ZIPS Car Wash.

AMP’s marketing and promotional capabilities allow the growing ZIPS chain the flexibility to run company-wide promotions or regional campaigns with a focus on surprising and delighting their members and loyal retail customers, the release stated.

“We were very excited to partner with ZIPS, given their leadership and longevity in the carwash industry, brand reputation and commitment to technology,” said AMP Co-Founder and CTO Adam Trien. “We love that ZIPS puts a portion of their marketing efforts toward local college sports programs. To extend regional engagement to their app, we introduced preset collegiate team skins that maintain the strong ZIPS branding while adding color and logo elements tied to the customer’s favorite college team. Just one of many AMP platform features we’re excited to see ZIPS leverage as part of their marketing and growth strategy.”

“I’ve seen first-hand how a mobile platform can drive incredible customer engagement and revenue growth for a retail business,” said ZIPS CMO Rebecca Latacz. “As ZIPS explored options to develop a new app, we wanted more than just a piece of software — we were seeking a strategic partnership that allowed us to reach greater heights together. Our two companies share a positive, can-do attitude and creative, problem-solving approach. AMP has a proven ability to scale and support ZIPS’ growth aspirations and that’s why they are the right partner for us.”

ZIPS CEO Gene Dinkens adds that AMP’s ability to deliver organizational efficiency, go-to-market consistency across locations and powerful tools for customer care were of primary importance to ZIPS when deciding to team up with AMP. “We also valued the flexibility to integrate AMP with other third-party and in-house developed solutions and integrations with existing POS technologies to provide a seamless experience for our valued legacy customers. The technology AMP brings to our brand helps improve our customer engagement, and overall provides a more comprehensive approach to our brand marketing strategy.”