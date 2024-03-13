 Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in Coon Rapids

Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in Coon Rapids

DALLAS — The opening marks the 26th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
26th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, Silverstar Car Wash outside Minneapolis in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

“We are thrilled to bring our state-of-the-art technology and equipment to Coon Rapids and the Greater Minneapolis area so customers can experience a top-notch carwash,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “This latest site is our third in Minnesota, representing our commitment to the market, and building on our momentum to reaching 500 sites across the country.”

The site will become a go-to destination for car owners in the Coon Rapids area, providing convenience and best in class service to every car and every customer.

The opening marks the 26th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

