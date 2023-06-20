El Car Wash acquires 2 Southern Palms locations

MIAMI — El Car Wash announced in a press release the company has expanded its presence in Palm Beach County and further strengthened its leadership position with the acquisition of two Southern Palms Car Wash locations.

The Southern Palms site on Southern Boulevard will convert to El Car Wash over the next few months and the new Southern Palms location in Loxahatchee Groves, also on Southern Boulevard, will open as El Car Wash later this summer.

El Car Wash has over 30 operating stores, including nine in the Palm Beach market, providing a convenient network of locations in Palm Beach County.

El Car Wash’s operating locations, in conjunction with its sites under development, will expand the company’s footprint to over 60 locations in the coming months.

“Southern Palms Car Wash is a strategic asset and a high-quality business that increases El Car Wash’s store density within one of our core markets allowing us to better serve this market,” Geoffrey Karas and Justin Landau, the co-CEOs of El Car Wash, said. “The acquisition perfectly complements our existing footprint and reinforces our market position in advance of additional near-term openings in the neighboring Delray, Lake Worth, Loxahatchee Groves, Wellington and Lantana communities.

“We are extremely excited to welcome both the talented Southern Palms team and the loyal customer base to the El Car Wash family,” Ronnie Bertka, area vice president, said.

El Car Wash and Southern Palms will merge their unlimited membership programs over the coming months, allowing current and future members to have access to all El Car Wash locations.

Upcoming initiatives also include special limited-time promotions for new members to celebrate this partnership.