 El Car Wash acquires Ultimate Express

MIAMI — El Car Wash will merge Ultimate Express into their current unlimited membership programs, allowing members to have access to all 75+ locations.

By PCD Staff

MIAMI — El Car Wash announced via press release the company has accelerated its expansion into Naples and Fort Myers with the acquisition of Ultimate Express Car Wash, an independent car wash operator.

Following this acquisition, El Car Wash operates 40 locations with an additional 40+ sites in development across Florida and Michigan and plans to continually expand its footprint through both greenfield development and acquisitions of existing carwashes.

“We are thrilled to acquire the two Ultimate Express Car Wash locations in Naples and Fort Myers, and their extremely talented team to expand our presence west while advancing our strategy of building the leading carwash platform in Florida,” stated Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, co-founders and co-CEOs of El Car Wash. “The acquisition of Ultimate Express is consistent with our M&A strategy of entering adjacent markets by purchasing the premier operator in advance of an aggressive greenfield rollout of similarly high-quality locations.” 

“Over the last eight years, Ultimate Express has established itself as a leading brand with the best operations in Lee and Collier counties and a destination business offering superior products and services.,” they continued. “This acquisition in conjunction with our complementary development pipeline on the west coast of Florida, as well as our existing stores in Miami Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Brevard, will create a highly attractive geographic footprint with unmatched service and membership value offering for our growing customer base.”

El Car Wash plans to invest substantial capital to further upgrade the Ultimate Express sites to bring the El Car Wash brand to life and invest in proprietary advancements to upgrade the wash quality and customer experience that are hallmarks of the business.

El Car Wash will merge Ultimate Express into their current unlimited membership programs, which will allow current and future members to have access to all 75+ El Car Wash current and future locations.

Upcoming initiatives also include special limited time promotions for new members to celebrate this acquisition.

Earlier this month, El Car Wash opened new stores in Lantana and Loxahatchee Groves, and earlier this year the company opened locations in West Kendall, North Miami Beach, West Palm Beach and West Miami.

The company also expects to open stores in Altamonte Springs, Pembroke Pines, Doral and Kendall before the end of the year.

