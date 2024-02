NEW YORK — B+E, has announced in a press release the sale of the Caliber Car Wash property located at 2011 S Croatan Hwy., Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, for an undisclosed price.

The 3,749-square-foot property sits on .94 acre.

The buyer is a private investor and the seller is a developer.

For more information, contact Jim Ceresnak at [email protected].