BendPak completes East Coast expansion

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — New building nearly doubles size of Alabama logistics and distribution center.

By PCD Staff

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — BendPak, Inc. has opened a new 90,000-square-foot building on its Alabama campus, nearly doubling the size of its East Coast logistics and distribution center, according to a press release.

The expansion has enabled the California company to dramatically increase its inventory capacity and call center staffing to provide faster order processing and shorter lead times for customers in the eastern half of the United States.

Shortly after establishing its original 100,000-square-foot Alabama facility in early 2020, BendPak bought the adjoining property and began work on the new building.

The state-of-the-art facility features warehouse space, multiple docks, covered flatbed staging and loading areas, administrative offices, and a call center.

Adding a second large building to its Alabama campus has enabled BendPak, Inc. to increase its inventory capacity and call center staffing to provide faster order processing and shorter lead times for customers in the eastern half of the United States.

“Opening this new facility is part of our ongoing efforts to maximize product availability while minimizing time-in-transit to customers across the United States,” says Rudy Diaz, BendPak chief operating officer. “It’s fully stocked with the most popular lifts and shop equipment from across our brand lineup, including BendPak, Ranger, QuickJack, Cool Boss and Dannmar, all supported by a dedicated team of local employees.”

The distribution center is strategically located in the heart of one of America’s largest logistic hubs in Mobile County, Alabama.

With easy access to three major interstates and five Class I railroads, it offers next-day or two-day delivery to a large portion of BendPak’s customer base in the eastern United States.

BendPak’s California operation handles shipping and order fulfillment services for some 15 western states. 

Learn more about BendPak at BendPak.com or call (805) 933-9970. 

