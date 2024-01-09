Summit Wash Holdings nearly doubles location count in 2023

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Summit Wash Holdings announced in a press release the company has grown exponentially over the past year growing store count from 28 to 52 locations.

In the last half of 2023, the team opened 17 locations including the most recent locations opened in December in Florida (Water’s Carwash: 1712 N Woodland Blvd., DeLand) and Connecticut (Russell Speeder’s: 163 S Main St., Torrington, and 1698 Watertown Ave., Waterbury).

In 2023, Summit opened a total of 24 locations (four locations in Omaha, Nebraska, 13 in Florida and seven in Connecticut).

“We are thrilled to recognize Summit Wash Holdings’ remarkable journey of growth over the last year. This milestone not only reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, but also underscores the collective dedication of our team,” said Ray Underwood, chief development officer for Summit Wash Holdings. “While we acknowledge our achievements, we eagerly embrace the future with ambitious plans to further expand our footprint and capitalize on exciting growth opportunities in our commitment to create memorable experiences for current and future customers.”

Established in 2022 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Summit was initially formed through a partnership with Russell Speeder’s Car Wash, a 21-site family-owned carwash platform with locations primarily in the Northeast and Omaha, Nebraska.

In 2023, New Mountain Capital, a New York-based investment firm, and Summit Wash Holdings announced a partnership reinforcing the team’s commitment to growth.

“2023 was a story of growth for Summit Wash Holdings and one we’re excited to continue telling as we begin 2024,” recognized Dan Pittman, CEO of Summit Wash Holdings. “We greatly appreciate the welcome that we have received from the new communities we serve as well as the hard work of each and every one of our teammates across both brands who have made it possible for us to expand our reach and provide memorable experiences for all our customers.”