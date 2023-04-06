Big Dan’s Car Wash expands to South Carolina - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

BRADENTON, Fla. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced in a press release their entrance into the South Carolina market with the grand opening of a location in Columbia.

Located at 1027 Elmwood Ave., this site is in the heart of Columbia and in celebration of the grand opening, they offered free carwashes from March 18 through April 2.

An exterior express carwash, Big Dan’s is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers customers numerous free amenities including air fresheners, microfiber towels, vacuums with wide and narrow heads, compressed air to clean out tight spaces, glass and interior cleaner, mat washing stations, mat beaters, and a self-prep station as you enter the site.

In addition to free washes they will be offering any of their unlimited wash club memberships for $5 a month for the first three months.

With this opening, Big Dan’s now has 12 sites in three states and will be expanding into Alabama later this year.

The release announced that everyone who purchases a wash club membership during the grand opening period will be entered into a giveaway for the Big Dan’s Special Unlimited Wash Club Membership for a year, a $500 gas gift card, as well as items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.

“As one of the fastest growing express carwash brands in the southeast, we are excited about extending our brand presence into South Carolina,” said Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash. “We have additional sites in development around Columbia and across the state. By the first quarter of 2024, we plan to have six additional sites open in South Carolina.”

With the opening of each new location, Big Dan’s selects a charity and donates the first $5,000 in proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships.

This location is proud to support the work of Folds of Honor.

According to chief operating officer, Tripp Flournoy, this site is in Historic Elmwood Park, making it one of their more unique washes. “We are excited about joining a vibrant downtown community and being surrounded by the charm of neighborhoods from the early 20th century. This investment allows us to make a difference in a completely different way.”

The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December 2020.

The company’s primary focus is giving their customers an exceptional experience.

That experience starts by offering a best-in-class product, providing the most convenient locations, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, top-of-the-line chemicals, friendly well-trained team members, long tunnels that clean your car better and faster, numerous free amenities, and a competitively priced single wash and unlimited wash club program.

The company currently has 12 sites open and anticipates opening 20 additional sites by the first quarter of 2024.

The corporate office, located in Rome, GA, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations. For more information, visit www.bigdanscarwash.com.