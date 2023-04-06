 Big Dan’s Car Wash expands to South Carolina - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Big Dan’s Car Wash expands to South Carolina

BRADENTON, Fla. — With this opening, Big Dan's now has 12 sites in three states and will be expanding into Alabama later this year.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

BRADENTON, Fla. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced in a press release their entrance into the South Carolina market with the grand opening of a location in Columbia.

Related Articles

Located at 1027 Elmwood Ave., this site is in the heart of Columbia and in celebration of the grand opening, they offered free carwashes from March 18 through April 2.

An exterior express carwash, Big Dan’s is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers customers numerous free amenities including air fresheners, microfiber towels, vacuums with wide and narrow heads, compressed air to clean out tight spaces, glass and interior cleaner, mat washing stations, mat beaters, and a self-prep station as you enter the site.

In addition to free washes they will be offering any of their unlimited wash club memberships for $5 a month for the first three months.

With this opening, Big Dan’s now has 12 sites in three states and will be expanding into Alabama later this year.

The release announced that everyone who purchases a wash club membership during the grand opening period will be entered into a giveaway for the Big Dan’s Special Unlimited Wash Club Membership for a year, a $500 gas gift card, as well as items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.

“As one of the fastest growing express carwash brands in the southeast, we are excited about extending our brand presence into South Carolina,” said Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash. “We have additional sites in development around Columbia and across the state. By the first quarter of 2024, we plan to have six additional sites open in South Carolina.”

With the opening of each new location, Big Dan’s selects a charity and donates the first $5,000 in proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships.

This location is proud to support the work of Folds of Honor.

According to chief operating officer, Tripp Flournoy, this site is in Historic Elmwood Park, making it one of their more unique washes. “We are excited about joining a vibrant downtown community and being surrounded by the charm of neighborhoods from the early 20th century. This investment allows us to make a difference in a completely different way.”

The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December 2020.

The company’s primary focus is giving their customers an exceptional experience.

That experience starts by offering a best-in-class product, providing the most convenient locations, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, top-of-the-line chemicals, friendly well-trained team members, long tunnels that clean your car better and faster, numerous free amenities, and a competitively priced single wash and unlimited wash club program.

The company currently has 12 sites open and anticipates opening 20 additional sites by the first quarter of 2024.

The corporate office, located in Rome, GA, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations. For more information, visit www.bigdanscarwash.com.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Tidal Wave Auto Spa announces opening of 3 new locations

THOMASTON, Ga. — Top 10 conveyor carwash company expands footprint in Kentucky, Nebraska and Tennessee.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened three new locations this week in Radcliff, Kentucky; Gretna, Nebraska; and Athens, Tennessee, according to a press release.

To celebrate the grand openings, each of the three brand-new Tidal Wave locations offered free washes for a limited time.

Additionally, new members can join any monthly unlimited wash membership plan at these locations for just $9.99 for the first month — now through April.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
ModWash is opening new location in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Other Mod locations in South Carolina include Laurens, Gaffney, Darlington and Lexington.

By PCD Staff
Applied Mfg. Technologies achieves multiple FANUC awards

ORION, Mich. — AMT was also recognized for yearly sales of more than 50 FANUC robots in 2022.

By PCD Staff
BlueWave, ClearWater & CarWashKing form strategic alliance

HOUSTON — The companies currently operate 50 locations and expect to have 65 locations open by the end of 2023.

By PCD Staff
New ownership group comes to Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care store

DURHAM, N.C. — Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care is a co-branded operation under franchisor Moran Family of Brands.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Benny’s Car Wash wins Company of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. — The awards honor local businesses that have embraced risk while overcoming challenges on the road to success.

By PCD Staff
ModWash to make a splash this summer in Tappahannock, Virginia

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — This is the first ModWash location in the state. Customers can purchase a single wash or a ModMembership.

By PCD Staff
OPW’s ICS and Rinsed join forces to provide more streamlined services

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Rinsed software pairs with ICS’ point-of-sale technology to help carwash owners reduce credit card declines.

By PCD Staff
Super Star Car Wash expands into Colorado with first location in Falcon

PHOENIX — Additional locations will open intermittently with express washes in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas.

By PCD Staff