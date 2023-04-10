Big Dan’s Car Wash expands to Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced in a press release their expansion across the Greater Tampa Bay area with the most recent opening of their Pinellas Park location on April 7. With this opening, the company has 13 locations across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, and will be expanding into Alabama this year. To celebrate their grand opening, they are offering free carwashes April 7–23. In addition to free washes, they are offering any of their unlimited wash club memberships for $5 a month for the first three months for a limited time.

In addition to grand opening specials, the company has announced that everyone who purchases an unlimited wash club membership during the grand opening period will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS, a Big Dan’s Special Unlimited Wash Club Membership for a year, a $500 gas gift card and items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.

“Much like hole-in-one competitions where people can win a big prize, we are bringing that concept and excitement to our grand opening in Pinellas Park,” Jarrett Shadday, chairman of Big Dan’s Car Wash, said. “At the end of the first 30 days, three members, selected through a random number generator, will have a chance to win a Chevy Equinox by rolling four dice. If a contestant spells WASH, they win the car. With each opening our excitement and energy grows as a company and we want to share that same excitement with our customers.”

“We are excited to reopen and rebrand this former car wash,” said Gamble Shadday, business development manager at Big Dan’s Car Wash. “We know the customer base is going to love the renovations, new top-of-the-line equipment and free amenities at this location. While this remodel took longer than expected, we couldn’t be more excited to meet the needs of this community.”

With the opening of each new location, Big Dan’s selects a charity and donates the first $5,000 in proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships. This location is proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast | Pinellas Park Club.

An exterior express carwash, Big Dan’s is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers customers numerous free amenities including air fresheners, microfiber towels, vacuums with wide and narrow heads, compressed air to clean out tight spaces, glass and interior cleaner, mat washing stations, mat beaters, and a self-prep station as you enter the site.

Big Dan’s offers a robust fleet plan program for businesses of every size, as well as a Business2Business program for larger employers.

For more information, visit www.bigdanscarwash.com.