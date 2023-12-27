Car Wash Advisory sells Village Car Wash

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Car Wash Advisory, LLC announced in a press release the successful sale of Village Car Wash, located in Lady Lake, Florida, to a private buyer.

The Village Car Wash is a family owned and operated full-service carwash conveniently located in The Villages. “The owner of Village Car Wash has achieved remarkable success in assembling a top-performing team, dedicated to delivering high quality service to the local customers, all while achieving above average profits year over year,” said John-Michael Tamburro, managing director at Car Wash Advisory.

This transition allows the seller to enjoy a thoroughly deserved retirement, capping a career spanning more than 20 years in the carwash industry, the release stated.

“The sale of our business marks the culmination of years of dedication, hard work and the creation of a thriving enterprise. We’re excited for the next chapter, and we believe the new owners will carry the torch of success forward with the same passion and commitment that has defined our journey,” said David Daniels, owner of Village Car Wash.

The CWA team represented the seller, Village Car Wash, on the transaction.