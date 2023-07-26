Car Wash Advisory Represents DeRidder Express Car Wash on Sale to WhiteWater

NEW YORK — Car Wash Advisory, LLC has announced in a press release the successful sale of DeRidder Express Car Wash to WhiteWater Express.

The CWA team represented DeRidder Express on the transaction.

DeRidder Express is located in DeRidder, Louisiana, and was built and owned by Doug White, whose unique story is portrayed in his recent film “On a Wing and a Prayer.”

Colin May, managing director at CWA, commented “Doug is a great entrepreneur and took a chance by building a carwash in the small community of DeRidder, but hit a homerun with this very successful site. This wash is a great fit for WhiteWater as they expand their presence in the Louisiana market.”

To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com.