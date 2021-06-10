 Carwash.com opens content submission portal
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Carwash.com opens content submission portal

on

WhiteWater Express makes acquisition and opens first Michigan location

on

Autowash and Insiten build AMP carwash platform to boost membership

on

Valley Car Wash and Petersons Car Wash merge
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right

Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash’s New Location and Breaking News Video
play

Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash’s New Location and Breaking News

Current Digital Issue

June 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update

This audio reading of “Self-serve technologies update” discusses new equipment and trends for self-serve carwashes.

Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures

Wash Talk Ep. 70: Unlocking the Value of Your Real Estate

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Carwash.com opens content submission portal

 

on

AKRON, Ohio — Do you have some knowledge or advice about the professional carwashing and detailing industries that you’d like to share with others?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

Now you can, and it’s easier than ever.

Professional Carwahsing & Detailing would like to invite you to share your thought leadership on industry trends, tips, innovative ideas and practical tools to effectively navigate a rapidly changing landscape.

We’ve developed a centralized Content Submission Portal and have placed access to it on Carwash.com.

You can find it under the sandwich menu on the side navigation bar under “Content Submission” or click here: http://www.babcox.com/contributor-portal/professional-carwashing-detailing-portal/

The form results will be stored and emailed to our editors for review. 

From there, our editors can contact you to discuss next steps.

We look forward to seeing what you have to share with us.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Monroe Capital supports formation of Magnolia Wash Holdings

Carwash News: Market Focus: Sonny’s Enterprises announces key organizational change

Carwash News: Mark VII Virtual Summer Carwash Convention announced

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash files for IPO

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing