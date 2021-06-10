Carwash.com opens content submission portal

AKRON, Ohio — Do you have some knowledge or advice about the professional carwashing and detailing industries that you’d like to share with others?

Now you can, and it’s easier than ever.

Professional Carwahsing & Detailing would like to invite you to share your thought leadership on industry trends, tips, innovative ideas and practical tools to effectively navigate a rapidly changing landscape.

We’ve developed a centralized Content Submission Portal and have placed access to it on Carwash.com.

You can find it under the sandwich menu on the side navigation bar under “Content Submission” or click here: http://www.babcox.com/contributor-portal/professional-carwashing-detailing-portal/.

The form results will be stored and emailed to our editors for review.

From there, our editors can contact you to discuss next steps.

We look forward to seeing what you have to share with us.