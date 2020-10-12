Carwash Connection: Filtration methods

In this week’s video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo looks at the different filtration options for water recycling systems.
DiPaolo says, “After used wash water passes through a settling tank, there are different filtration methods to help prepare that water for reuse. For instance, cyclonic separators spin used wash water at high speeds, removing larger, heavier solids from the water.”
To learn about the other three filtration methods, be sure to watch the video.
You can view previous water videos below:
- The facts about water and carwashing
- Reuse versus reclaim
- Water restoration and restored spot-free rinse
- Water recycling ROI and payback analysis
- Water recycling options.
To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.
Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.