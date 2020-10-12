Connect with us
0
Video

Carwash Connection: Filtration methods

 

on

There are a few different ways to filter particulates from used wash water.
In this week’s video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo looks at the different filtration options for water recycling systems.

DiPaolo says, “After used wash water passes through a settling tank, there are different filtration methods to help prepare that water for reuse. For instance, cyclonic separators spin used wash water at high speeds, removing larger, heavier solids from the water.”

To learn about the other three filtration methods, be sure to watch the video.

on

