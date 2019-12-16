DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. — According to www.kesq.com, police arrested a suspect after an hours-long standoff at a carwash.

At around 1:18 a.m. on Dec. 15th, the police were notified that there was an armed suspect, considered dangerous, inside the office of a carwash, the article continued.

Units from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and Desert Hot Springs Police Department surrounded the carwash at the State Bros shopping center parking lot on Hacienda Dr. and Palm Dr., the article noted.

Officers were able to make contact with the suspect, who eventually came out of the building on his own and was taken into custody without any injuries, the article added.

The suspect was an adult male with warrants out of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, the article concluded.

