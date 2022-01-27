Carwash issued violation for dumping wastewater

NEWTON, Conn. — A violation notice was sent to QuiXpress Car Wash in Newton, Connecticut, from The Inland Wetlands Commission (IWC) in August 2021, according to The Newton Bee .

The statement, “…revealed that regulated inland wetlands activities had occurred on [the] property … that violate the Newton Inland Wetlands Regulations.”

The carwash reportedly modified its stormwater system to dump wastewater into a stream.

“Multiple footing drains were modified to accommodate water pumped from trench drains in the wash bay,” Land Use Enforcement Officer Steve Hnatuk stated in the violation letter. “Additionally, it appears that the stormwater basin overflow was modified to move water from the basin into the stream at all stormwater discharge levels.”

The wastewater dumping was estimated to occur for a four-month period in 2021, as well as 22 months between 2018 and 2020.

Soil testing is planned to be performed by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to determine if motor oil or soaps contaminated the soil.