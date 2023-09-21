 Cheetah Clean continues Kentucky expansion with acquisition of WaterWorks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cheetah Clean plans to refurbish and rebrand all units as Cheetah Clean Auto Wash in the coming months.

By PCD Staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cheetah Clean Auto Wash announced in a press release its continued expansion in the South-Central Kentucky market with the acquisition of WaterWorks Auto Wash.

WaterWorks Auto Wash operates three branded units, two in Bowling Green on Scottsville Road and Bakersfield Way along with a unit on Happy Valley Road in Glasgow, Kentucky.

Cheetah Clean plans to refurbish and rebrand all units as Cheetah Clean Auto Wash in the coming months.

With this acquisition, Cheetah Clean Auto Wash owns and operates 11 carwash facilities — six in Bowling Green, Kentucky; one each in Glasgow, Owensboro and Shepherdsville, Kentucky; and two in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We are thrilled with the acquisition of WaterWorks Auto Wash. This acquisition will further our offering to the Bowling Green and South-Central Kentucky communities. We are excited to expand into the Glasgow market where we have been looking to develop for many years. With this acquisition, Cheetah Clean will have the ability to provide custom detailing services for its customers within the Bowling Green area. As we have publicly mentioned before, we will continue to grow the Cheetah Clean Auto Wash footprint throughout Kentucky and middle Tennessee for many years to come,” said Jeff Fields, CEO and founder of Cheetah Clean Auto Wash.

Along with this news, it was reported earlier this year that Cheetah Clean purchased and is currently developing a new site in Owensboro, Kentucky.

This site is scheduled to open in November 2023.

