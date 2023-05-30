Clean Express Auto Wash Donates to Pittsburgh Area Non-Profits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Clean Express Auto Wash, part of the Express Wash Concepts family of carwash brands, is donating over $9,000 to Pittsburgh area non-profit groups as part of the grand opening celebration of the newest locations in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, and the grand re-opening of the Clean Express in Allison Park, Pennsylvania.

An amount of $5,000.85 was raised for North Hills Community Outreach by the Clean Express Auto Wash in Allison Park, which celebrated the grand re-opening April 20-23, 2023.

Additionally, $4,909.12 was raised for West Mifflin Community Foundation by the Clean Express Auto Wash in West Mifflin, which celebrated the grand opening of the newest Pittsburg area location April 20-30, 2023.

Funds were raised through a free wash promotion that gave wash-goers a free signature “Clean-est Ultra” wash for a limited time, valued at $22, with a monetary donation to the respective nonprofit partner of each location.

Gift cards for $50 were also sold for only $25 each, with 100% of all net proceeds donated back to each non-profit organization.

“We would like to thank everyone for welcoming Clean Express Auto Wash to both of these communities, as well as our partner for ChemQuest, for their direct contributions to both West Mifflin Community Foundation and North Hills Community Outreach,” said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts.

Checks were presented to both non-profit partners May 26 at 2100 Mountain View Dr., West Mifflin.