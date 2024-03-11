 Club Car Wash celebrates opening of 150th location

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The new location in Melissa, Texas, officially opened its doors to the public on Feb. 22.

By Rich DiPaolo
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash has announced in a press release the grand opening of its 150th location, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth across the Midwest.

The new location, at 3222 Sam Rayburn Hwy., Melissa, Texas, officially opened its doors to the public on Feb. 22.

To commemorate this occasion, Club Car Wash is offering special promotions and discounts throughout March.

There are nine additional locations opening later this month.

“We are incredibly excited to reach this remarkable milestone of opening our 150th location,” said Roland Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash. “This achievement underscores the exponential growth we’re experiencing, fueled by our relentless commitment to exceeding expectations and setting new standards in the carwashing industry.”

Carwash News

ZIPS highlights Memphis Tigers’ Madison Griggs in Car Wash Convos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Griggs rides shotgun, she spills the beans on who she wants to face on the court and what’s next for her career, all while experiencing a carwash at ZIPS.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS highlights Memphis Tigers’ Madison Griggs in Car Wash Convos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash unveiled its latest episode of Car Wash Convos featuring Madison Griggs, University of Memphis women's basketball guard, the company announced in a press release.

Griggs is interviewed alongside host Sydney Neely, Memphis Tigers in-arena host.

As Griggs rides shotgun, she spills the beans on her sweet treat obsessions, who she wants to face on the court and what's next for her career, all while experiencing a carwash at ZIPS.

El Car Wash recognized as one of fastest-growing private companies in Southeast

MIAMI — Following the company’s rapid expansion, the car care facility ranked No. 45 in the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list with an average 115% two-year growth.

By Rich DiPaolo
Heath Pomerantz joins Wow Carwash as COO

LAS VEGAS — Pomerantz is a carwash industry veteran, working in nearly every aspect of the business for almost three decades.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in White Bear Lake

DALLAS — The opening marks the 25th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

By Jennifer Clements
Metro Express Car Wash marks grand opening in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The opening of the new Idaho location included a donation to The Boys and Girls Club of Ada County.

By Rich DiPaolo
Driven Brands reports fourth quarter, fiscal year 2023 results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — System-wide sales were $6.3 billion, up 12% versus the prior year driven by 7% same-store sales growth and 4% net store growth, the company reported.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS promotes Katie Murphree to CFO

PLANO, Texas — She will use her more than 30 years of extensive training as a CPA and financial leadership experience to oversee the ZIPS finance team.

By Rich DiPaolo
RJ Davis featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — University of North Carolina Tar Heel point guard sheds light on his off the court life.

By Jennifer Clements
Unlimited Auto Wash has become Environmentally Certified Sustainable at all 7 locations

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The program, which allows companies to progressively improve at a pace that works for their needs, helps the organization define how it interacts internally, externally and with the environment.

By Rich DiPaolo