Club Car Wash celebrates opening of 150th location

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash has announced in a press release the grand opening of its 150th location, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth across the Midwest.

The new location, at 3222 Sam Rayburn Hwy., Melissa, Texas, officially opened its doors to the public on Feb. 22.

To commemorate this occasion, Club Car Wash is offering special promotions and discounts throughout March.

There are nine additional locations opening later this month.

“We are incredibly excited to reach this remarkable milestone of opening our 150th location,” said Roland Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash. “This achievement underscores the exponential growth we’re experiencing, fueled by our relentless commitment to exceeding expectations and setting new standards in the carwashing industry.”