 Glide Xpress Car Wash announces grand opening of new Cordova location

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Glide Xpress Car Wash expands to five locations in the Greater Memphis area.

By Rich DiPaolo
Published:
Glide Xpress Car Wash Grand Opening

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Glide Xpress Car Wash has announced in a press release the grand opening of its newest location at 1470 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, TN 38016.

This marks the company’s eighth location overall and the fifth in the Memphis region, the company reported.

To celebrate this milestone and to welcome new customers, Glide Xpress Car Wash is offering a special promotion for the grand opening — free carwashes.

In addition, customers who sign up for the Stingray Unlimited Car Wash Plan during the event will receive their first month free.

“We are excited to bring our advanced carwash technology and unmatched customer service to the Cordova community,” said Christopher Barrett, director of marketing for Glide Xpress Car Wash. “Our new location is not just about expanding our footprint; it’s about offering a carwash experience that sets new standards in convenience and quality. We invite everyone to take advantage of our grand opening free wash offer and experience the difference for themselves.”

The Cordova location features the latest in carwash technology, with eco-friendly solutions and gentle, yet effective, cleaning methods to protect and enhance the appearance of vehicles.

Free vacuums, microfiber drying towels and high-pressure air hoses are available free of charge.

The well-trained and friendly staff are committed to providing a superior customer experience, from the moment customers arrive until they leave with a vehicle that looks as good as new.

