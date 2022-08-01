Club Car Wash acquires Speedy Splash Carwash

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of 11 Speedy Splash Carwash locations operating in Northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Club Car Wash currently operates 90 locations throughout the Central U.S.

The acquisition brings Club Car Wash’s express carwash portfolio to 101 operating locations with plans to reach nearly 140 locations in 2022.

“We are thrilled to add Speedy Splash Carwash locations into our Club Car Wash family and to serve members in Arkansas and Oklahoma,” said Rollie Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash. “We look forward to continuing and improving upon the high level of service that Speedy Splash customers are accustomed to.”

“Cindy and I are extremely pleased with the opportunity to transition our Speedy Splash customers and employees to Club Car Wash,” said Scott McLain, CEO of Speedy Splash Carwash. “Club has a reputation for superior customer service, employee satisfaction and long-standing dedication to the communities they serve. Northwest Arkansas is getting one of the premier carwash operators in the United States, and we look forward to watching the brand grow.”