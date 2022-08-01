 Club Car Wash acquires Speedy Splash Carwash
Club Car Wash acquires Speedy Splash Carwash

Carwash News

Club Car Wash acquires Speedy Splash Carwash

 

on

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of 11 Speedy Splash Carwash locations operating in Northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma. 

Club Car Wash currently operates 90 locations throughout the Central U.S.

The acquisition brings Club Car Wash’s express carwash portfolio to 101 operating locations with plans to reach nearly 140 locations in 2022.

“We are thrilled to add Speedy Splash Carwash locations into our Club Car Wash family and to serve members in Arkansas and Oklahoma,” said Rollie Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash. “We look forward to continuing and improving upon the high level of service that Speedy Splash customers are accustomed to.”

“Cindy and I are extremely pleased with the opportunity to transition our Speedy Splash customers and employees to Club Car Wash,” said Scott McLain, CEO of Speedy Splash Carwash. “Club has a reputation for superior customer service, employee satisfaction and long-standing dedication to the communities they serve. Northwest Arkansas is getting one of the premier carwash operators in the United States, and we look forward to watching the brand grow.”

Club Car Wash’s acquisition of Speedy Splash Carwash is effective as of August 1.

All current Speedy Splash locations will undergo a transition to Club Car Wash branding before the end of 2022. 

Providing the best carwash service in the Central U.S., as stated in the press release, Club Car Wash offers a full menu of wash options for a variety of customers.

The menu of washes includes a Rookie Wash, VIP Wash, Elite Wash and the MVP Wash, each including free towel and vacuum usage.

Each wash option can be purchased individually or as part of a monthly unlimited membership option.

Club Car Wash is proud to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the country.

Every Tuesday, Club Car Wash offers customers an MVP wash for only $10.

One dollar from each wash is donated to local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Club Car Wash is working towards a donation goal of $1 million in 2022.

