Club Car Wash debuts in Wisconsin - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash is excited to announce that it has opened its first stores in Wisconsin, according to a company press release.

Operating in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, the newest Club Car Wash locations can be found at 50 West Pioneer Rd. and 160 North Country Ln. with more stores on the way.

The locations will operate from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Club Car Wash is proud to operate 116 locations in nine states throughout the Central U.S.

The company has plans to expand into Colorado, Kentucky and Tennessee in the near future.

Club Car Wash offers a full menu of wash options for a variety of customers.

The menu of washes includes a Rookie Wash, VIP Wash, Elite Wash and the MVP Wash, each including free towel and vacuum usage.

Each wash option can be purchased individually or as part of a monthly unlimited membership option.

The company is also proud to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the country.

Every Tuesday, Club Car Wash offers customers an MVP wash for only $10.

One dollar from each wash is donated to local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Club Car Wash is working towards a donation goal of $1 million in 2022.