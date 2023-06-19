Club Car Wash expands to Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash announced in a press release the opening of its first location in the state of Tennessee.

Located at 1510 Rutherford Dr. in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the newest Club Car Wash location is now open for business.

To commemorate the store’s grand opening, Club Car Wash hosted a special promotion offering $1 MVP Washes, with proceeds benefiting the Endure Athletics Foundation — an esteemed local organization dedicated to improving the lives of homeless youth.

Club Car Wash reported a donation of $5,327.15 from the fundraiser to support the foundation.

With over 130 locations already established in the central United States, Club Car Wash has plans to expand within the state of Tennessee and intends to extend its services into Colorado.

The menu of washes includes the Rookie Wash, VIP Wash, Elite Wash and the MVP Wash, with each wash option including complimentary towel and vacuum usage.

Club Car Wash locations operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Club Car Wash also proudly supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide — every Tuesday, customers can enjoy the MVP wash for just $10, with $1 from each wash donated to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Club Car Wash has raised over $1 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since 2021 and was recently named CMN Emerging Partner of the Year.