 Club Car Wash opens first of many locations in Omaha, Nebraska
Carwash News

on

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash announced the grand opening of its 48th location at 4802 South 72nd St. in Omaha, Nebraska, according to a press release.

This will be the first of three locations that are coming to the market this winter.

Club Car Wash opened its doors there by supporting the Big Brother Big Sisters of the Midlands.

From Oct. 14-24, by donating $1 or more at the time of wash, each customer will receive a free MVP Wash.

During this time, Club Car Wash will also be offering a three-month unlimited membership for only $10 a month.

This promotion is valid for purchase until Dec. 14th.

The MVP Wash offers the addition of ceramic protectant to the Club Car Wash menu.

Along with the ceramic protectant, the MVP Wash also includes a presoak, wheel brightener, spot-free rinse, underbody spray, wheel blaster, tire shine, triple polish, foam bath and high-power blowers.

