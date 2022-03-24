Commercial Plus closes record carwash and gas station deal in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Commercial Plus, LLC, a carwash and gas station brokerage and advisory firm, announced the successful closing of One Stop Car Wash and Gas Station in Flagstaff, Arizona, for a record $15 million, according to a company press release.

“We’ve been selling carwashes and gas stations for almost two decades, and this site by far has commanded the highest price for a single unit gas station with carwash transaction,” said Alex Pavone, vice president of real estate at Commercial Plus, LLC.

One Stop Gas Station, located at 2325 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. in Flagstaff, Arizona, opened in 2004 and the express carwash tunnel opened in 2021, operating as One Stop Car Wash.

Sergio Haron, owner of Haron Properties, LLC, purchased the location from James Leonora who owned One Stop for the last 18 years.

Commercial Plus, LLC, represented the seller in the transaction.

“As an entrepreneur, my time is valuable,” said Haron. “So, when I’m considering purchasing or selling assets, I need someone solid and well connected. Alex and the team at Commercial Plus are straight shooters, they are well known in the space and they streamline the process for me so that my time is spent wisely. They are professional, knowledgeable and customer focused. I have had a long-standing relationship with them — they are my ‘go-to’ brokerage. I highly recommend them, and they always exceed my expectations.”