 Autobell drives breast cancer awareness, action with giveaways, donation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First-time unlimited plan members will receive their first month for just $5, with Autobell donating a portion of proceeds to NBCF.

By PCD Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell Car Wash announced in a press release it is partnering with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc (NBCF) during October to support its mission to inspire hope and provide help for those affected by breast cancer, including early detection, education and support services.

From Oct. 2-29, 2023, Autobell will offer first-time unlimited carwash plan members their first month for just $5, with Autobell donating a portion of proceeds from new plan sales to NBCF.

Multi-level Autobell unlimited plans offer unlimited carwashes with exterior and interior options for a set price each month.

As a bonus during this promotional period, new unlimited customers will also receive a free pink microfiber towel emblazoned with the familiar pink ribbon that symbolizes breast cancer awareness and serves as a reminder encouraging people to get involved, get screened and donate.

Every day, 700 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer, and many face barriers to accessing quality care.

National Breast Cancer Foundation was founded to fill in the gaps of cancer care, ensuring every woman has the access and information she needs to get through every step of her breast cancer journey. 

“Autobell is honored to stand with the National Breast Cancer Foundation in the fight against this devastating and deadly disease,” said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “Our partnership with NBCF goes beyond raising awareness. We want to actively support initiatives that can help women now.” 

Breast cancer awareness has risen significantly in recent decades, thanks to the efforts of organizations like NBCF and its partners.

By dedicating a portion of proceeds from every new Unlimited car wash plan sold during the October promotional period, Autobell aims to contribute to these efforts and positively impact the lives of those affected by breast cancer.

Currently operating more than 85 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic with consistent expansion, Autobell continues its commitment to team member training and developmentcommunity involvementscholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation.

