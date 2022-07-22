Crew Carwash to host 13th annual “Crew for Kids” fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS — Crew Carwash, an Indiana-based family business, is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters for its 13th annual Crew for Kids fundraiser, according to a press release.
“For over 75 years, Crew Carwash has been giving back to our local communities because of all they have given to us,” said Bill Dahm, CEO of Crew Carwash. “We are looking forward to once again partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters to support the children of Indiana and Minnesota.”
As part of its Crew for Kids fundraiser, Crew will be donating 50% of the proceeds from the Ultimate Wash to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The event will take place from Saturday, July 23, at all 42 locations.
Crew will be accepting credit and cash donations at all locations and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Funds raised will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies that serve markets in which Crew has locations.
The agencies to receive the proceeds from this fundraiser include: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Lafayette, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Indiana, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wabash Valley, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartholomew County and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities.
“We look forward to our 13th Crew for Kids event with Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Sally Grant, executive vice president of Crew Carwash. “We are so happy to support their mission to create positive relationships through 1-to-1 mentoring, and we’ve been able to see first-hand what an impact the organization has on the youth in our community.”
Last year, Crew raised more than $124,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
In total, the company has raised over $1,000,000 for the nonprofit since its inaugural Crew for Kids fundraiser in 2010.
“This is absolutely one of our favorite days of the year, and it means so much to us to have Crew Carwash and our community come out to support Big Brothers Big Sisters,” Darcey Palmer-Shultz, BBBSCI CEO, said. “The team at Crew Carwash goes above and beyond to help us ignite the potential of our community’s young people, and this event truly helps us reach more kids every single year.”