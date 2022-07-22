Crew Carwash to host 13th annual “Crew for Kids” fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS — Crew Carwash, an Indiana-based family business, is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters for its 13th annual Crew for Kids fundraiser, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

“For over 75 years, Crew Carwash has been giving back to our local communities because of all they have given to us,” said Bill Dahm, CEO of Crew Carwash. “We are looking forward to once again partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters to support the children of Indiana and Minnesota.”

As part of its Crew for Kids fundraiser, Crew will be donating 50% of the proceeds from the Ultimate Wash to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The event will take place from Saturday, July 23, at all 42 locations.

Crew will be accepting credit and cash donations at all locations and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Funds raised will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies that serve markets in which Crew has locations.

The agencies to receive the proceeds from this fundraiser include: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Lafayette, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Indiana, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wabash Valley, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartholomew County and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities.