ScrubaDub, Cradles to Crayons team up to provide shoes for children - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

BOSTON — ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers announced in a press release that the company has partnered with Cradles to Crayons for the sixth year on “Clean For Kicks,” a spring cleaning charity program that aims to provide proper footwear to local children living in homeless or low-income situations.

Those who visit any of ScrubaDub’s 20 New England carwash locations from April 21 to May 7 and donate $5 or a new or gently used pair of kid’s shoes to Cradles to Crayons will receive a complimentary UltraShine Hot Wax on their vehicle.

Customers can also donate online at https://bit.ly/cleanforkicks and receive a free Express Car Wash coupon for every $10 donation.

Additionally, on April 29, ScrubaDub is hosting a community event with the New England Free Jacks rugby team from noon to 2 p.m. at their Quincy, Massachusetts, location.

Swing by to support children in need and meet the New England Free Jacks mascot Woodgy.

Attendees can win free rugby tickets and prizes and get a free UltraShine Hot Wax.

“I believe that every child deserves the opportunity to walk with confidence and that’s why ScrubaDub is thrilled to kick off the Clean for Kicks partnership with Cradles to Crayons for the sixth year. With over $100,000 raised to date, your donations can make a real difference in a child’s life and help them take their first steps toward a brighter future,” said Jen Conlon, ScrubaDub’s marketing manager. “As we launch our Spring Greening initiative, we’re grateful for ScrubaDub’s ongoing partnership. Not only can we help give gently used shoe donations a second life, but their financial support helps us to keep moving toward our goal of ending clothing insecurity for children in need,” said Aubrey Henderson, executive director at Cradles to Crayons Massachusetts.