 ScrubaDub, Cradles to Crayons team up to provide shoes for children - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

ScrubaDub, Cradles to Crayons team up to provide shoes for children

BOSTON — ScrubaDub is hosting a community event with the New England Free Jacks rugby team at their Quincy, Massachusetts, location.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

BOSTON — ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers announced in a press release that the company has partnered with Cradles to Crayons for the sixth year on “Clean For Kicks,” a spring cleaning charity program that aims to provide proper footwear to local children living in homeless or low-income situations.

Related Articles

Those who visit any of ScrubaDub’s 20 New England carwash locations from April 21 to May 7 and donate $5 or a new or gently used pair of kid’s shoes to Cradles to Crayons will receive a complimentary UltraShine Hot Wax on their vehicle.

Customers can also donate online at https://bit.ly/cleanforkicks and receive a free Express Car Wash coupon for every $10 donation.

Additionally, on April 29, ScrubaDub is hosting a community event with the New England Free Jacks rugby team from noon to 2 p.m. at their Quincy, Massachusetts, location.

Swing by to support children in need and meet the New England Free Jacks mascot Woodgy.

Attendees can win free rugby tickets and prizes and get a free UltraShine Hot Wax.

“I believe that every child deserves the opportunity to walk with confidence and that’s why ScrubaDub is thrilled to kick off the Clean for Kicks partnership with Cradles to Crayons for the sixth year. With over $100,000 raised to date, your donations can make a real difference in a child’s life and help them take their first steps toward a brighter future,” said Jen Conlon, ScrubaDub’s marketing manager.   “As we launch our Spring Greening initiative, we’re grateful for ScrubaDub’s ongoing partnership. Not only can we help give gently used shoe donations a second life, but their financial support helps us to keep moving toward our goal of ending clothing insecurity for children in need,” said Aubrey Henderson, executive director at Cradles to Crayons Massachusetts.

You May Also Like

funding, finance, money
Carwash News

Club Car Wash expands reach in Midwest

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The family-owned company opened four stores, reaching new cities in Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash has announced in a press release that it expanded its reach in four states during the month of March.

The family-owned company opened four stores, reaching new cities in Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Club Car Wash now operates 129 express carwashes in nine different states, with plans to open locations in Tennessee in the month of April.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Rainforest Car Wash in Medina suffers damage from vehicle fire

MEDINA, Ohio — Based on preliminary investigations, the origin of the fire is attributed to a malfunction within a vehicle inside the tunnel.

By PCD Staff
Mix networking and nightlife at The Car Wash Show™ 2023

LAS VEGAS — New VIP program allows access to exclusive nightlife events throughout the city.

By PCD Staff
The Car Wash Show™ 2023 offers training for the whole team

LAS VEGAS — The Car Wash Show™ 2023 is offering a wide-ranging mix of information and inspiration.

By PCD Staff
Hanley Group arranges sale of new Fast5Xpress Car Wash

ONTARIO, Calif. — The new express carwash is located adjacent to the largest outlet shopping mall in San Bernardino County.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Take 5 Car Wash opens new location in South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — New site to offer free Pro5 Plus washes and discounted Take 5 Unlimited memberships in celebration of grand opening.

By PCD Staff
Ziebart signs deal for 3 locations in Houston market

HOUSTON — While not the first in the state of Texas, these will be the first Ziebart locations in the Houston market.

By PCD Staff
Tommy’s Express opens 10 new locations in first quarter of 2023

HOLLAND, Mich. — These locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 147.

By PCD Staff
Mike’s Carwash Raises Over $12,000 for Make-A-Wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In return for a free wash, Mike’s encouraged customers to make monetary donations to Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.

By PCD Staff