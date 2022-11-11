CWONJ discusses private equity impact on Northeast market - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

KENILWORTH, N.J. — The Car Wash Operators of New Jersey (CWONJ) welcomed George Odden with Ardent Advisory Group to share his thoughts on the impact of private equity (PE) on the Northeast market at the association’s Fall Membership Meeting at Galloping Hill Golf Course on Nov. 1, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

“The topic was timely and the comments from George were eye-opening,” according to CWONJ President Dino Nicoletta. “We had a great turnout and lots of Q & A from attendees. I was extremely happy with the event and the venue.”

CWONJ President Dino Nicoletta kicked off the evening with an award bestowed to Past President Doug Rieck.

Rieck, who recently completed his second term as president, is a past recipient of the Northeast Regional Carwash Convention’s (NRCC) Most Distinguished Person Award and its highest honor, The Hall of Fame Award.

He is active on the board and has served the CWONJ in various capacities for many years.

The honor was to note his exemplary service and his most recent term as president.

Next up, Sam Weinstein with the Princeton Public Affairs Group (PPAG), the association’s lobbying firm, updated attendees on the association’s effort to get carwashes across the state classified as “essential” businesses in case of future state shut downs or drought restrictions.