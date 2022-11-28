Dick Vitale to keynote 2023 SCWA convention - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

FORT WORTH, Texas — According to a press release, SCWA is pleased to welcome Dick Vitale, college basketball’s top analyst and ambassador, as its 2023 keynote speaker.

Vitale called ESPN’s first-ever major NCAA basketball game — and since then over 1,000 games.

A wide array of national magazines, ranging from Sports Illustrated, Sport and The Sporting News to People, and Travel & Leisure have highlighted his career and life achievements.

The SCWA convention attendees are in store for a great morning, enjoying Vitale’s enthusiastic, passionate, sometimes controversial — but never boring — style.

Known as Dickie V to his legions of fans all over America, this New Jersey native is to college basketball what fireworks and watermelon are to the 4th of July.