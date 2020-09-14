DRB adds Beacon Mobile as a DRB Certified Interface

AKRON, Ohio — DRB has announced that Beacon Mobile LLC is now a DRB Certified Interface, according to a press release.

This new integration allows critical information to flow between Beacon Mobile’s customized carwash mobile applications and DRB In-Bay Solutions’ Unitec® brand of pay stations, the release continued.

With the DRB Certified Interface, Beacon Mobile can develop mobile apps for in-bay automatic carwashes that utilize Unitec pay stations, the release noted.

Customers will be able to make purchases from the app and then redeem them by scanning a code at the pay station, the release stated.

“We’re excited to work with Beacon Mobile to provide this important capability to in-bay automatic carwash operators,” said Dan Pittman, president and CEO of DRB. “Our purpose is to help carwash operators grow and get the most out of their assets. Mobile apps provide a new path to increased profitability and customer satisfaction.”

According to the release, utilizing a mobile app with a DRB Certified Interface allows in-bay automatic carwash operators to:

The mobile app makes purchasing a carwash faster and easier. Offer loyalty options. A mobile app gives unattended washes a way to offer unlimited wash plans. Members simply scan their phones to receive their washes.

“The branded carwash mobile apps that we develop and manage come packed with effective marketing features, but this new contactless option is a game changer, as customer behaviors and expectations are changing due to the pandemic,” said Beacon Mobile CEO Alan Nawoj. “The contactless mobile app-based activation of a carwash applies to single wash purchases, monthly club members as well as fleet account members that use a carwash’s branded app, so it’s all-encompassing. We look forward to jointly pursuing the great potential of this partnership and integration with DRB to help carwash operators all over achieve greater levels of success.”