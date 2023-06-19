DRB bolsters leadership team with key appointments to drive innovation and CX

AKRON, Ohio — DRB, an Akron, Ohio-based provider of point-of-sale and optimization technology to the car care industry, recently appointed three key members to its leadership team.

DRB has welcomed Jennifer (Jen) Sinatra as chief operating officer, Patrick Mulcahy as vice president of engineering and Maha Muzumdar as vice president of strategy.

As DRB’s COO, Sinatra will be responsible for implementing customer-centric strategies and ensuring long-term customer success.

She joins DRB from SAP where she was the global vice president of customer support and innovation.

She is accomplished in supporting cloud transformations and software-as-a-service solutions and will lead DRB’s customer support, supply chain and production teams.

Mulcahy, most recently VP of cloud platform engineering at Hyland, has more than 20 years of experience leading cloud transformations and building global engineering teams.

Mulcahy will drive DRB’s technology strategy, delivering the product roadmap and innovation.

He will play the important role of maintaining and enhancing DRB’s position as the leader in the carwash technology space.

Muzumdar will be responsible for identifying and pursuing strategic opportunities in alignment with DRB’s goals and objectives.

Muzumdar brings deep experience in cloud transformation and strategic innovation.

He joins DRB from Oracle where he spent over 19 years in various strategy and marketing leadership roles across enterprise and industry applications, most recently as vice president, industry strategy group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jen, Patrick and Maha to our leadership team,” DRB President Ian Williams said. “Their impressive experience, proven track records of success and transformational innovation make them invaluable additions to our organization. I look forward to the next revolution within our industry fueled by this team’s distinctive blend of technological proficiency, creative prowess and passion for innovation.”

For over a third of a century, DRB supported — and often drove — an era of unprecedented growth in the carwash industry with point-of-sale and wash optimization solutions, the company said.

The tradition continues with continuous development, acquisition and evolution, resulting in the premier portfolio of technology solutions driving the carwash and quick lube/light repair industries.

Using innovation, insights and expertise, DRB said it guides owners and operators on the journey to discover the unique combination of DRB solutions to maximize success.

DRB is a company of Vontier, a global industrial technology company uniting critical mobility and multi-energy technologies and solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem.