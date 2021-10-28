 Driven Brands acquires SuperSonic Express Car Wash
Carwash News

Driven Brands acquires SuperSonic Express Car Wash

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America has acquired SuperSonic Express Car Wash in Columbus, Mississippi, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
This acquisition follows the purchase of four other SuperSonic Express Car Wash locations made earlier this year in the Mississippi and Alabama markets.

With this latest acquisition, Driven Brands grows to more than 160 locations in the Southern U.S.

“The previous SuperSonic acquisitions have been a great addition to our growing network of carwashes across the Southern U.S., and we welcome the team from the Columbus location,” said Gabe Mendoza, president of Driven Brands Car Wash North America. “They have developed a reputation of superior quality and customer service.”

This SuperSonic Express Car Wash was built in 2018 and is the only carwash tunnel in Columbus, according to Supersonic Managing Partner Caleb Box.

“We’re excited to have Driven Brands Car Wash take possession of our last Mississippi location of SuperSonic,” said Box. “The Driven Team has been great to work with throughout the process, and we are happy about the opportunities that being a part of the Driven Brands Car Wash organization offers our team members.”

