Take 5 express carwashes to open in New Orleans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America, the parent company of Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash, announced the grand openings of six express carwashes in New Orleans, Louisiana, taking place on Friday, July 22.
The sites are newly branded as Take 5 Car Wash and equipped with Driven Brands Car Wash’s advanced express wash technology.
The New Orleans stores join 86 other Take 5 Car Wash sites that have been rolled out across the country since 2020.
In celebration of the milestone, Take 5 Car Wash is offering free carwashes in New Orleans on July 22-24.
Customers will also have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which offers drivers unlimited washes and complimentary Armor All detailing solutions at all Driven Brands Car Wash locations, at a discounted rate of $9.99 from July 22-Sept. 26, 2022.
Introducing Take 5 Car Wash to New Orleans is especially momentous given Take 5 Oil Change’s rich history in the area.
Founded in Metairie, Louisiana, and serving the greater New Orleans community since 1984, Take 5 Oil Change has expanded from humble beginnings to become a fastest-growing franchise in North America.
With a heightened focus on fast, friendly and convenient service, the Driven Brands Car Wash model showcases an undeniable synergy with that of Take 5 Oil Change, making these newly converted locations a natural extension of the Take 5 brand.
“There is no community more enthusiastic about Take 5 than New Orleans,” said John Teddy, EVP and president, Car Wash North America at Driven Brands. “We are here to deliver the same quick and friendly service customers have come to expect from Take 5 Oil Change in the form of a quality express car wash that is convenient for all different kinds of drivers.”
Take 5 Car Washes in New Orleans will open for business on Friday, July 22, at the following locations:
- Hammond: 1000 SW Railroad Ave., Hammond, Louisiana
- LaPlace: 472 Belle Terre Blvd., LaPlace, Louisiana
- Harvey: 3851 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, Louisiana
- Gretna-Lapalco: 250 Lapalco Blvd., Gretna, Louisiana
- Metairie: 5949 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana
- Gretna-Belle Chasse: 2514 Belle Chasse Hwy., Gretna, Louisiana.