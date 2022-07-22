Take 5 express carwashes to open in New Orleans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America, the parent company of Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash, announced the grand openings of six express carwashes in New Orleans, Louisiana, taking place on Friday, July 22.

The sites are newly branded as Take 5 Car Wash and equipped with Driven Brands Car Wash’s advanced express wash technology.

The New Orleans stores join 86 other Take 5 Car Wash sites that have been rolled out across the country since 2020.

In celebration of the milestone, Take 5 Car Wash is offering free carwashes in New Orleans on July 22-24.

Customers will also have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which offers drivers unlimited washes and complimentary Armor All detailing solutions at all Driven Brands Car Wash locations, at a discounted rate of $9.99 from July 22-Sept. 26, 2022.