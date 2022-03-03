Driven Brands Car Wash North America grows in Tennessee, Kentucky

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash announced the acquisition of four Wash ‘N Roll Car Wash locations in the Nashville, Tennessee, area, according to a press release.

This brings the total number of Driven Brands Car Wash locations in Tennessee to 35.

Wash ‘N Roll is the largest operator of express tunnel carwashes in Tennessee, as reported by a press release, and delivers a best-in-class carwash experience.

They offer several flexible membership offerings and have a loyal customer following.

“This is our third transaction with the Driven Brands Car Wash team, and they are truly a pleasure to work with,” said Brian Peterson, partner at Wash ‘N Roll Car Wash. “They are extremely professional and maintain excellent communication throughout the process. I look forward to an ongoing relationship.”