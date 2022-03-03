 Driven Brands Car Wash North America grows in Tennessee, Kentucky
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Driven Brands Car Wash North America grows in Tennessee, Kentucky

on

Mint Eco Car Wash announces $150 million expansion plan

on

Everwash raises $6 million in second round of funding

on

Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens three new sites
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Water efficiency Video
play

Water efficiency

Adapting to different weather conditions Video
play

Adapting to different weather conditions

Current Digital Issue

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 102: 2022 M&A Predictions

An audio reading of the February 2022 cover story, this episode features insights from three market leaders.

Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Chuck Space, executive director of SCWA, tells us what to expect at the show in Fort Worth, Texas.

Wash Talk ep. 100: Member benefits

An audio reading of the article "Member Benefits" that addresses common questions about wash club plans.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Driven Brands Car Wash North America grows in Tennessee, Kentucky

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash announced the acquisition of four Wash ‘N Roll Car Wash locations in the Nashville, Tennessee, area, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This brings the total number of Driven Brands Car Wash locations in Tennessee to 35.

Wash ‘N Roll is the largest operator of express tunnel carwashes in Tennessee, as reported by a press release, and delivers a best-in-class carwash experience.

They offer several flexible membership offerings and have a loyal customer following.

“This is our third transaction with the Driven Brands Car Wash team, and they are truly a pleasure to work with,” said Brian Peterson, partner at Wash ‘N Roll Car Wash. “They are extremely professional and maintain excellent communication throughout the process. I look forward to an ongoing relationship.”

Advertisement

“Wash ‘N Roll has a great reputation across Tennessee, and we are pleased to add four more of their locations to the Driven Brands network of carwashes,” said John Teddy, president of Driven Brands Car Wash North America.

In a separate press release,Driven Brands Car Wash North America announced its continued growth of network carwashes in the southern U.S., announcing the acquisition of two Smith Global Car Wash locations in London, Kentucky.

Smith Global Car Wash was the first to introduce express carwashes to the London community. Utilizing the latest in carwash technology, the carwash boasts an average 4.55 Google rating.

Advertisement

“The Driven Brands Car Wash team has been a fantastic group of people to work with, and I’m happy that the business I built is in good hands,” said Scott Smith, president and CEO of Smith Global, whose company has real estate holdings in food, tourism and entertainment businesses. “I’m very pleased with how smoothly the transaction went and excited about the benefits Driven Brands Car Wash offers for my former team. As a matter of fact, my son has remained as a part of their team to manage one of the locations,” concluded Smith.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Texas water line break effects carwash businesses

Carwash News: Market Focus: Roland Real Estate set to break ground

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash opens second location in Katy, Texas

Carwash News: Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires 10 locations in Texas

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing