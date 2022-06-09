 Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues growth in Colorado
Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues Colorado growth

Carwash News

Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues Colorado growth

 

Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquired two more Colorado carwash operations: Black Diamond Auto Wash in Golden, Colorado, and The Glo Car Wash in Arvada, Colorado, a press release announced. 

This brings the total number of Driven Brand Car Wash locations in Colorado to 19.  

Black Diamond Auto Wash has a 4.8-star Google rating and features a state-of-the-art belt system that is safer for wheels. 

It utilizes an environmentally responsible water reclamation system that reclaims 75% of water used. 

Strategically located in Golden, Colorado, Black Diamond is the first carwash available to people descending the I-70 corridor out of ski country. 

It received recognition as Best Car Wash in Arvada and Golden by Community Connect in 2021 for its exceptional quality.  

“The Driven Brands transition team was great to work with,” said former Owner Bryan Marshall. “All of my team has stayed on and seem to be very happy with the benefits offered by Driven Brands.” 

The Glo Car Wash features the latest in American and German automatic wash engineering and consistently delivers a high quality wash. 

“The transaction with the Driven Brands Car Wash team was smooth and seamless,” said Mike Huggins, former owner and a third-generation leader in the carwash industry. “We closed in 30 days, which is amazing, and the transition staff was very professional and proactive in communicating throughout.”

“Colorado is a market where we are excited to be growing, and Black Diamond Car Wash and The Glo Car Wash are great additions to our network there,” said John Teddy, president of Driven Brands Car Wash North America.

