Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues growth in Colorado

Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquired two more Colorado carwash operations: Black Diamond Auto Wash in Golden, Colorado, and The Glo Car Wash in Arvada, Colorado, a press release announced.

This brings the total number of Driven Brand Car Wash locations in Colorado to 19.

Black Diamond Auto Wash has a 4.8-star Google rating and features a state-of-the-art belt system that is safer for wheels.

It utilizes an environmentally responsible water reclamation system that reclaims 75% of water used.

Strategically located in Golden, Colorado, Black Diamond is the first carwash available to people descending the I-70 corridor out of ski country.

It received recognition as Best Car Wash in Arvada and Golden by Community Connect in 2021 for its exceptional quality.