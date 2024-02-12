Driven Brands to host fourth quarter, year-end earnings call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, the company announced in a press release.

Following the release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the company’s financial and operating performance.

The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com.

An archived replay of the conference call will be available later the same day until at least May 1, 2024, through the company’s Investor Relations webpage.