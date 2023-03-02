 D&S hires Bill Linzy as national truck and fleet wash sales manager - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

D&S hires Bill Linzy as national truck and fleet wash sales manager

High Ridge, Mo. — As national truck & fleet sales manager, Linzy will focus on client acquisition for the company’s IQ MAX large vehicle wash system.

By PCD Staff

High Ridge, Mo. — D&S Car Wash Supply has announced in a press release the hiring of industry veteran Bill Linzy as a member of the firm’s direct sales organization.

As national truck & fleet sales manager, Linzy will focus on client acquisition for the company’s IQ MAX large vehicle wash system introduced in 2021.

Linzy’s career in the vehicle washing industry spans three decades with particular emphasis in the truck/fleet segment.

His experience encompasses roles ranging from truck wash management (Blue Beacon), vehicle wash equipment sales (Ryko, DuBois Chemicals) and wash chemical consultant and sales (Zep, Ecolab).

Linzy will report directly to Brad Quay, vice president of sales and will be responsible for growing National Truck & Fleet Wash Sales for the company.

Said Quay, “Bill has a deep knowledge and is well respected within the Truck & Fleet Wash field. His expertise and numerous contacts in this segment will build on the initial success of our mission to establish the IQ MAX as the premier automatic truck wash solution.”

The unique capabilities of the IQ MAX such as 3D vehicle scanning technology and remote system management drew Linzy’s interest in the position, as he noted, “it’s enticing to see the truck wash side of D&S developing [with the IQ MAX] — I’m excited to work with good people at D&S who take great pride in their work.”  When asked about his thoughts on the current state of the industry, Linzy shared that “manpower is in a bit of trouble, and we have an [alternative solution]. The IQ MAX is a strong investment on the truck wash side as its automatic nature costs less to operate than a manual truck wash and allows an operator to be open 24/7.”

For more information, visit http://dscarwash.com/.

