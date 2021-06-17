El Car Wash opens 13th location

MIAMI — El Car Wash has continued its expansion with the opening of its 10th location in Miami-Dade and 13th location overall, according to a press release.

The new facility, the company’s second in the city of Hialeah, is located at the major intersection of 2851 W Okeechobee Rd., adjacent to the Pura Vida development. El Car Wash has additional openings slated for the next year, including stores in Palmetto Bay, North Miami/Miami Shores, Homestead, Kendall, Miramar, Fort Lauderdale, and throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties that will result in over 30 operating stores. “We are excited to increase the presence of El Car Wash in Miami-Dade and specifically within Hialeah, where we have developed a loyal following and membership base over the past decade,” stated Justin Landau and Geoffrey Karas, co-founders of National Express Wash. “This site represents another example of adding local store density to better and more conveniently service our customers, especially our growing network of unlimited wash club members.”

Similar to existing El Car Wash locations, the West Hialeah store operates using an efficient, deep-cleaning, automated process, where the services ordered are applied to the vehicle as it moves through the tunnel. Customers remain in their cars for an entertaining, COVID-safe experience that includes an LED light show. After exiting the carwash tunnel, customers can utilize free, dual-hose vacuums to clean the interiors of their vehicles as well as free microfiber towels, compressed air, mat cleaners and glass cleaner. Additionally, the carwash has an environmentally-friendly water reclamation system that cleans and reuses water during certain parts of the washing process. As a grand opening promotion, El Car Wash is offering a Ceramic Unlimited Membershipfor $1 for the first month exclusively at this location for new members.

